Side effect(s) of Zuclopenthixol

Read the side effects of Zuclopenthixol as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Central Nervous System
-
Drowsiness, blurred vision, dizziness, headache, excitement, sleeplessness, restlessness, confusion, light-headedness or fainting.
Gastrointestinal
-
Dry mouth, nausea, vomiting, constipation and diarrhea.
Miscellaneous
-
Fever, low blood pressure, sexual dysfunction, skin rashes, stuffy nose, problem in urinating, weight gain and changes in menstrual cycle.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.