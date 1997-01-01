Side effect(s) of Zopiclone

Read the side effects of Zopiclone as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Central Nervous System
-
Irritability, confusion, depressed mood, aggressiveness, incoordination, memory loss, drowsiness and lightheadedness.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, vomiting and bitter taste.
Heart
-
Palpitations.
Respiratory
-
Difficulty in breathing.
Skin
-
Rash, spots on skin, hives, increased sweating and itching.
Metabolic
-
Weight loss.
Musculoskeletal
-
Limb heaviness.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.