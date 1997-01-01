Side effect(s) of Zolpidem

Read the side effects of Zolpidem as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Infections
Influenza and stomach flu.
Metabolic
Appetite disorder.
Central Nervous system
Headache, drowsiness, dizziness
, memory disorders, balance disorder, disturbance in attention, incoordination, tingling, hallucinations, disorientation, anxiety, depression, psychomotor retardation, binge eating, depersonalization, loss of inhibition, emotion, mood swings and stress symptoms.
Eye and ENT
Visual disturbances, redness, blurred vision, unsteadiness and ringing in the ear.
Respiratory
Throat irritation.
Gastrointestinal
Nausea, constipation, abdominal discomfort, abdominal tenderness, frequent bowel movements, gastroesophageal reflux disease and vomiting.
Skin
Rash, skin wrinkling and hives.
Musculoskeletal
Back pain, muscle pain, neck pain and menstrual cramps.
General disorders
Fatigue, weakness, chest discomfort, increased body temperature, blood pressure and bruising.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.