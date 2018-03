Side effect(s) of Zolpidem

Read the side effects of Zolpidem as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Influenza and stomach flu.- Appetite disorder.- Headache, drowsiness, dizziness , memory disorders, balance disorder, disturbance in attention, incoordination, tingling, hallucinations, disorientation, anxiety, depression, psychomotor retardation, binge eating, depersonalization, loss of inhibition, emotion, mood swings and stress symptoms.- Visual disturbances, redness, blurred vision, unsteadiness and ringing in the ear.- Throat irritation.- Nausea, constipation, abdominal discomfort, abdominal tenderness, frequent bowel movements, gastroesophageal reflux disease and vomiting.- Rash, skin wrinkling and hives.- Back pain, muscle pain, neck pain and menstrual cramps.- Fatigue, weakness, chest discomfort, increased body temperature, blood pressure and bruising.* Avoid excess dosage.