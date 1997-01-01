Side effect(s) of Zolmitriptan

Read the side effects of Zolmitriptan as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Pain or tightness in the chest or throat, tingling sensations, flushing, weakness, drowsiness, dizziness, abdominal discomfort and sweating.
Central Nervous System
-
Agitation, anxiety, depression, emotional instability, sleeplessness and fainting.
Heart
-
Chest pain, abnormal heart rhythm and high blood pressure.
Gastrointestinal
-
Dry mouth, indigestion, difficulty in swallowing, nausea, increased appetite, tongue swelling, inflammation of esophagus, stomach flu, liver function abnormality and increased thirst.
Blood
-
Bruising.
Respiratory
-
Inflammation of bronchus and larynx region, nosebleed and hiccups.
Skin
-
Itching, rash and hives.
Eye and ENT
-
Dry eye, eye pain, photophobia (light sensitivity), ear pain, smelling disorder and ringing in the ear.
Genitourinary
-
Blood in urine, inflammation of kidney, increased urinary frequency and urinary urgency.
Miscellaneous
-
Fever, chills, uneasiness, sweating, swelling in the face and muscle pain.
Other Precautions : ♦
*Avoid excess dosage; otherwise it may lead to severe headache.