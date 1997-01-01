Side effect(s) of Zolmitriptan

♦

*Avoid excess dosage; otherwise it may lead to severe headache.

Read the side effects of Zolmitriptan as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Pain or tightness in the chest or throat, tingling sensations, flushing, weakness, drowsiness, dizziness, abdominal discomfort and sweating.- Agitation, anxiety, depression, emotional instability, sleeplessness and fainting.- Chest pain, abnormal heart rhythm and high blood pressure.- Dry mouth, indigestion, difficulty in swallowing, nausea, increased appetite, tongue swelling, inflammation of esophagus, stomach flu, liver function abnormality and increased thirst.- Bruising.- Inflammation of bronchus and larynx region, nosebleed and hiccups.- Itching, rash and hives.- Dry eye, eye pain, photophobia (light sensitivity), ear pain, smelling disorder and ringing in the ear.- Blood in urine, inflammation of kidney, increased urinary frequency and urinary urgency.- Fever, chills, uneasiness, sweating, swelling in the face and muscle pain.