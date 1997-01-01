Side effect(s) of Zoledronic Acid

Read the side effects of Zoledronic Acid as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Fever, muscle pain, headache, joint pain, pain in extremity.
Blood
-
Anemia.
Metabolic
-
Dehydration and loss of appetite.
Central Nervous System
-
Dizziness.
Heart
-
Atrial fibrillation, vascular disorders and high blood pressure.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, diarrhea, vomiting and abdominal pain.
♦
Musculoskeletal
-
Shoulder pain, neck pain, fractures
, and muscle spasms.
General
-
Fever, influenza-like illness, fatigue, chills, weakness, peripheral edema, uneasiness and chest pain.
Other Precautions :
* Maintain proper level of calcium and Vitamin D. Patient may develop kidney impairment.