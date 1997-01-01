Side effect(s) of Zidovudine

Read the side effects of Zidovudine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Weakness, headache, uneasiness, fever, back, chest pain, flu-like syndrome and generalized pain.- Loss of appetite, constipation, nausea, vomiting, liver, diarrhea, mouth ulcer, indigestion and flatulence.- Heart disease and fainting.- Anemia, decrease in white blood cells and platelets.- Muscle pain/inflammation.- Anxiety, confusion, depression, dizziness, loss of mental acuity, tingling, seizures, drowsiness and unsteadiness.- Difficulty in breathing, Cough, abnormal breath sounds/wheezing unny nose and sinus inflammation.- Changes in skin and nail pigmentation, itching, skin death, rash, hives and increased sweating.- Hearing loss, eye swelling, sensitivity to light and taste perversion.- Urinary frequency and urinary hesitancy, breast enlargement in male.* Avoid excess dosage.