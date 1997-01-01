Side effect(s) of Zidovudine

Read the side effects of Zidovudine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Body as a Whole
-
Weakness, headache, uneasiness, fever, back, chest pain, flu-like syndrome and generalized pain.
Gastrointestinal
-
Loss of appetite, constipation, nausea, vomiting, liver, diarrhea, mouth ulcer, indigestion and flatulence.
Heart
-
Heart disease and fainting.
Blood
-
Anemia, decrease in white blood cells and platelets.
Musculoskeletal
-
Muscle pain/inflammation.
Central Nervous System
-
Anxiety, confusion, depression, dizziness, loss of mental acuity, tingling, seizures, drowsiness and unsteadiness.
Respiratory
-
Difficulty in breathing, Cough, abnormal breath sounds/wheezing unny nose and sinus inflammation.
Skin
-
Changes in skin and nail pigmentation, itching, skin death, rash, hives and increased sweating.
Eye and ENT
-
Hearing loss, eye swelling, sensitivity to light and taste perversion.
Genitourinary
-
Urinary frequency and urinary hesitancy, breast enlargement in male.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.