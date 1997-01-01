Side effect(s) of Zanamivir

Read the side effects of Zanamivir as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Body as a whole
-
Swelling of the face and tongue regions, allergic reactions, fever, chills, lack of appetite, running nose, irritation in the nose region, sore throat and joint pain.
Skin
-
Blistering of the skin, skin rashes and itching.
Gastrointestinal
-
Vomiting, abdominal pain, diarrhea and nausea.
Central Nervous System
-
Headache, sudden confusion state, nightmares and unusual behavior.
Respiratory
-
Nasal signs and symptoms, nasal inflammation, bronchitis, cough, sinusitis and ear, nose and throat infections.
Other Precautions :
* Not advisable for treatment in children less than 7 years of age.