Side effect(s) of Zaleplon

Read the side effects of Zaleplon as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Abdominal pain, weakness, headache, uneasiness, sensitivity to light, back pain, chest pain and fever.- Loss of appetite, intestinal inflammation, nausea, vomiting, constipation, dry mouth, indigestion, flatulence, stomach inflammation, gum/tongue inflammation, increased appetite, blood in stool, mouth ulceration, rectal bleeding, and mouth ulcer.- Swelling in the extremities, sugar, goiter, gout, increased thirst and weight gain.- Memory loss, confusion, headache, depersonalization, dizziness, hallucinations, tightness of muscle, sensory loss, tingling, drowsiness, tremor, unsteadiness, anxiety, depression, nervousness and abnormal thinking.- Nosebleed, lung inflammation, asthma, indigestion, pneumonia, snoring and voice alteration.- Abnormal vision, ear pain, eye pain, taste perversion, double vision, sensitivity to light, ringing in the ear and watery eyes.- Painful menstruation, bladder pain, breast pain, bladder inflammation, decreased urination, painful urination, blood in urine, impotence, kidney stone, kidney pain, irregular periods, urinary frequency, urinary incontinence, urinary urgency and vaginal inflammation.- Anemia.- Joint pain/inflammation, muscle pain, joint swelling, stiffness and pain.- Itching, rash, pimples, hair loss, dry skin, skin scar, increased sweating and hives.* Avoid excess dosage.