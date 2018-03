Read the side effects of Xylometazoline as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Burning, sneezing, discomfort of nasal cavity, throat pain, tightness of throat, damage to the inner lining of the nose and difficulty in smelling.- Dry mouth, nausea, abdominal pain and vomiting.- Drowsiness, headache and tiredness.*Avoid prolonged usage.