Side effect(s) of Warfarin

Read the side effects of Warfarin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Tingling, headache, chest, abdomen, joint, muscle pain, dizziness, shortness of breath, difficulty in breathing or swallowing, unexplained swelling, weakness, low blood pressure and shock.- Hives, itching, fever, rash and hair loss.- Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal pain.- Fatigue, tiredness, uneasiness, weakness, headache, dizziness, loss of consciousness, fainting, coma and taste perversion.* Avoid excess dosage.