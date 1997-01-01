Side effect(s) of Warfarin

Read the side effects of Warfarin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Tingling, headache, chest, abdomen, joint, muscle pain, dizziness, shortness of breath, difficulty in breathing or swallowing, unexplained swelling, weakness, low blood pressure and shock.
Hypersensitivity
-
Hives, itching, fever, rash and hair loss.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal pain.
Central Nervous System
-
Fatigue, tiredness, uneasiness, weakness, headache, dizziness, loss of consciousness, fainting, coma and taste perversion.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.