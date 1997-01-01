Side effect(s) of Vincristine

Read the side effects of Vincristine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Hair loss.
Gastrointestinal
-
Constipation, abdominal cramps, weight loss, nausea, vomiting, mouth ulceration, diarrhea, intestinal necrosis and loss of appetite.
Genitourinary
-
Painful urination, bed-wetting and increased urination.
Heart
-
High/low blood pressure and heart attack.
Blood
-
Bone marrow depression.
Miscellaneous
-
Fever and headache.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.