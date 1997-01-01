Side effect(s) of Vigabatrin

Read the side effects of Vigabatrin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Headache, drowsiness, fatigue, dizziness, seizures, increased weight, upper respiratory tract infection, visual defects, depression, tremor, night blindness, nausea, diarrhea, memory loss, sleeplessness, irritability, abnormal coordination, blurred vision, double vision, vomiting, influenza, fever and rash.
Eye
-
Eye infection.
Gastrointestinal
-
Vomiting, constipation and diarrhea.
General
-
Fever.
Infections
-
Upper respiratory tract infection, ear infection, viral infection, fungal infection, inflammation of stomach/sinus and urinary tract infection.
Metabolic
-
Decreased appetite.
Central Nervous System
-
Sedation, drowsiness, epilepsy, mental weakness, muscle weakness, irritability and sleeplessness.
Respiratory
-
Nasal congestion and cough.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid alcohol consumption.