Side effect(s) of Venlafaxine

Read the side effects of Venlafaxine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Widening of blood vessels,high blood pressure, palpitations, fast heart beat, low blood pressure, deep vein blood clot, ECG abnormalities (eg, QT prolongation), irregular heart beat.- Headache, drowsiness, dizziness, sleeplessness, nervousness, weakness, anxiety, tremor, abnormal dreams, agitation, depression, increased muscle tightness, tingling, twitching, abnormal thinking, confusion, loss of memory, impaired coordination and balance, involuntary movements, shock-like electrical sensations.- Sweating, rash, itching, redness of the skin, toxic epidermal blistering.- Throat inflammation, abnormal vision, dilation of pupil, taste perversion, sudden eye pressure, eye bleeding.- Nausea, dry mouth, loss of appetite, constipation, abdominal pain, diarrhea, vomiting, indigestion, flatulence, eructation, increased appetite,bleeding.- Abnormal ejaculation, impotence, decreased sexual activity, impaired urination, orgasm disturbance, urinary frequency, albumin in urine, painful menstruation, weak urination, vaginal inflammation, urinary retention.-Discoloration of skin, decrease in white blood cell, decrease in platelets, and neutrophils.- Liver function abnormalities, liver damage, necrosis, or failure, and fatty liver.- Weight loss, edema, weight gain- Inflammation of bronchus, cough increased, difficulty in breathing, interstitial lung disease.- Yawning, chills, flu-like syndrome, infection, accidental injury, chest pain, trauma, joint pain, fever, neck pain, chest pain, birth defect, bleeding, increased prolactin, night sweats, high concentration of eosinophils, kidney failure.*Avoid abrupt withdrawal. Withdraw gradually over at least 1 to 2 week.