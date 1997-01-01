Side effect(s) of Vasopressin

Read the side effects of Vasopressin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Body as a Whole
-
Anaphylaxis (cardiac arrest and/or shock).
Heart
-
Heart arrest, abnormal heart rhythm, paleness of the skin area around the mouth, decreased cardiac output, chest pain, reduced blood flow to the heart, peripheral vasoconstruction and gangrene.
Gastrointestinal
-
Abdominal cramps, nausea, vomiting and passage of gas.
Central Nervous System
-
Tremor, fainting and "pounding" in head.
Respiratory
-
Asthma.
Skin
-
Sweating, hives and skin death.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.