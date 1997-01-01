Side effect(s) of Varenicline

♦

Chest pain, peripheral vascular disease (PVD)

Read the side effects of Varenicline as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, flatulence, indigestion, gastrointestinal motility/defecation conditions, constipation, acid reflux disease, salivary gland conditions and dry mouth.- Sleep disorder/disturbances, sleeplessness, abnormal dreams, negative emotional state, headache, nerve disorders, drowsiness and abnormal taste.- Fatigue/uneasiness/weakness.- Runny nose, difficulty in breathing and upper respiratory tract disorder.- Rash and itching.- Increased and decreased appetite.* Monitor kidney and liver functions regularly while taking this medication.