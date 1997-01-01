Side effect(s) of Varenicline

Read the side effects of Varenicline as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Gastrointestinal
Nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, flatulence, indigestion, gastrointestinal motility/defecation conditions, constipation, acid reflux disease, salivary gland conditions and dry mouth.
Central Nervous System
Sleep disorder/disturbances, sleeplessness, abnormal dreams, negative emotional state, headache, nerve disorders, drowsiness and abnormal taste.
General
Fatigue/uneasiness/weakness.
Respiratory
Runny nose, difficulty in breathing and upper respiratory tract disorder.
Skin
Rash and itching.
Metabolic
Increased and decreased appetite.
Heart
Chest pain, peripheral vascular disease (PVD)
Other Precautions :
* Monitor kidney and liver functions regularly while taking this medication.