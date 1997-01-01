Side effect(s) of Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide

Read the side effects of Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Headache and dizziness.
Heart
-
Palpitations and fast heart rate.
ENT
-
Ringing in the ears and fainting.
Gastrointestinal
-
Indigestion, diarrhea, flatulence, dry mouth, nausea, abdominal pain, and vomiting.
General
-
Weakness, chest pain, fatigue, swelling in the extremities and fever.
Infections
-
Lung inflammation, influenza, inflammation of the stomach, upper respiratory tract infection and urinary tract infection.
Metabolic
-
Increased Blood urea.
Musculoskeletal
-
Joint pain, back pain, muscle cramps, muscle pain and pain in extremity.
Central Nervous System
-
Tingling and drowsiness, anxiety and sleeplessness.
Genitourinary
-
Erectile dysfunction.
Respiratory
-
Difficulty in breathing, cough, nasal congestion, throat pain and sinus congestion.
Skin
-
Excessive sweating and rash.
Heart
-
Low blood pressure.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.