Side effect(s) of Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide

Read the side effects of Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Headache and dizziness.- Palpitations and fast heart rate.- Ringing in the ears and fainting.- Indigestion, diarrhea, flatulence, dry mouth, nausea, abdominal pain, and vomiting.- Weakness, chest pain, fatigue, swelling in the extremities and fever.- Lung inflammation, influenza, inflammation of the stomach, upper respiratory tract infection and urinary tract infection.- Increased Blood urea.- Joint pain, back pain, muscle cramps, muscle pain and pain in extremity.- Tingling and drowsiness, anxiety and sleeplessness.- Erectile dysfunction.- Difficulty in breathing, cough, nasal congestion, throat pain and sinus congestion.- Excessive sweating and rash.- Low blood pressure.* Avoid excess dosage.