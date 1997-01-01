Side effect(s) of Vaccinia Immune Globulin Intravenous

Read the side effects of Vaccinia Immune Globulin Intravenous as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Headache, nausea, dizziness, feeling hot, feeling cold and rigors.
Respiratory
-
Bluish, low blood oxygen pressure, pulmonary edema, dyspnea, bronchospasm.
Heart
-
Thromboembolism, low blood pressure.
Central Nervous System
-
Seizures, tremor.
Blood
-
Hemolysis, positive direct antiglobulin (Coombs) test.
Body as a Whole
-
Fever, rigors.
Musculoskeletal
-
Back pain.
Gastrointestinal
-
Hepatic dysfunction, abdominal pain.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.