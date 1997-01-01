Side effect(s) of Ursodiol

Read the side effects of Ursodiol as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Diarrhea, elevated liver enzyme, elevated blood glucose, peptic ulcer, skin rash, decrease in platelets.
Gastrointestinal
-
Abdominal discomfort, abdominal pain, constipation, diarrhea, indigestion, nausea, vomiting.
General
-
Uneasiness, swelling in th extremities, fever.
Metabolic
-
Facial swelling, hives, angioedema and laryngeal edema.
Musculoskeletal
-
Muscle pain.
Central Nervous system
-
Dizziness, headache.
Respiratory
-
Cough.
Skin
-
Hair loss, itching, rash.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.