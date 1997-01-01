Side effect(s) of Urofollitropin

Read the side effects of Urofollitropin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Heart
-
High blood pressure.
Central Nervous System
-
Headache, emotional lability, depression.
Skin
-
Rash, acne, peeling or scaling of the skin.
Gastrointestinal
-
Abdominal cramps, nausea, abdominal fullness/enlargement, abdominal pain, constipation.
Genitourinary
-
Excessive stimulation of ovaries leading to a condition called Ovarian Hyper stimulation Syndrome, bleeding, infection or pain from the genitourinary tract, pain in breasts.
Metabolic
-
Weight gain, dehydration.
Respiratory
-
Respiratory disorder, accidental injury.
Miscellaneous
-
Pain, injection site reaction, neck pain, fever, accidental injury, anaphylactic reactions, multiple pregnancies.
Other Precautions :
*It is not known whether this drug is excreted into human milk. Consult your doctor before breastfeeding.