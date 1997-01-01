Side effect(s) of Urofollitropin

Read the side effects of Urofollitropin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- High blood pressure.- Headache, emotional lability, depression.- Rash, acne, peeling or scaling of the skin.- Abdominal cramps, nausea, abdominal fullness/enlargement, abdominal pain, constipation.- Excessive stimulation of ovaries leading to a condition called Ovarian Hyper stimulation Syndrome, bleeding, infection or pain from the genitourinary tract, pain in breasts.- Weight gain, dehydration.- Respiratory disorder, accidental injury.- Pain, injection site reaction, neck pain, fever, accidental injury, anaphylactic reactions, multiple pregnancies.*It is not known whether this drug is excreted into human milk. Consult your doctor before breastfeeding.