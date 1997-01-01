Side effect(s) of Triptorelin Pamoate for Injectable Suspension

Read the side effects of Triptorelin Pamoate for Injectable Suspension as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Injection site pain.- Hot flush, leg pain, pain, back pain, fatigue, chest pain, weakness, swelling in the extremities.- High blood pressure, fluid retention.- Headache, dizziness, leg cramps.- Nausea, constipation, indigestion, diarrhea, abdominal pain.- Swelling in the legs, Increased level of liver enzyme.- Skeletal pain, joint pain, muscle pain.- Decreased libido, impotence, sleeplessness, loss of appetite.- Coughing, difficulty in breathing, inflammation of pharynx.- Rash.- Painful urination, urinary retention, breast pain, breast enlargement in male.- Eye pain and inflammation.* Avoid excess dosage.