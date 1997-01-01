Side effect(s) of Triptorelin

Read the side effects of Triptorelin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Body As A Whole
-
Hot flushes, leg pain and fatigue.
Heart
-
High blood pressure.
Central Nervous System
-
Headache, dizziness, sleeplessness, impotence and emotional lability.
Gastrointestinal
-
Diarrhea and vomiting.
Musculoskeletal
-
Joint pain.
Blood
-
Anemia.
Skin
-
Itching.
Genitourinary
-
Urinary retention and urinary tract infection.
Other Precautions :
*Avoid excess dosage.