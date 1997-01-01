Side effect(s) of Trimethadione

Read the side effects of Trimethadione as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, gastric distress.- Drowsiness, fatigue, uneasiness, sleeplessness, vertigo, headache, tingling, precipitation of grand mal seizures, increased irritability, personality changes.- Bleeding gums, epistaxis, retinal and petechial bleeding, vaginal bleeding, anemia, decrease in white blood cells, platelets; eosinophilia, and bone marrow depression.- Skin rash, skin inflammation, and redness.- Hiccups, loss of appetite, weight loss, hair loss, changes in blood pressure, albumin in urine, sensitivity to light, and double vision.* Avoid excess dosage.