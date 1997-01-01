Side effect(s) of Trimethadione

Read the side effects of Trimethadione as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, gastric distress.
Central Nervous System
-
Drowsiness, fatigue, uneasiness, sleeplessness, vertigo, headache, tingling, precipitation of grand mal seizures, increased irritability, personality changes.
Blood
-
Bleeding gums, epistaxis, retinal and petechial bleeding, vaginal bleeding, anemia, decrease in white blood cells, platelets; eosinophilia, and bone marrow depression.
Skin
-
Skin rash, skin inflammation, and redness.
Miscellaneous
-
Hiccups, loss of appetite, weight loss, hair loss, changes in blood pressure, albumin in urine, sensitivity to light, and double vision.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.