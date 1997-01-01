Side effect(s) of Trifluoperazine

Read the side effects of Trifluoperazine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Drowsiness, dizziness, skin reactions, rash, dry mouth, sleeplessness, absence of menstrual periods, fatigue, muscular weakness, loss of appetite, spontaneous secretion of milk, blurred vision and neuromuscular (extrapyramidal) reactions.
Central Nervous System
-
Headache, extreme tiredness, weakness, muscle stiffness, confusion, agitation and jitteriness.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea and constipation.
Skin
-
Sweating and yellowing of the skin.
Genitourinary
-
Impotence and breast enlargement/tenderness in male.
Allergic Reactions
-
Blisters, hives, itching, difficulty in breathing or swallowing, swelling of the eyes, face, mouth, lips, tongue, throat, arms, hands, feet, ankles or lower legs.
Eye
-
Vision loss.
Miscellaneous
-
Fever, flu-like symptoms, sore throat, chills and other signs of infection.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid alcohol consumption.