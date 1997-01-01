Side effect(s) of Trifluoperazine

Read the side effects of Trifluoperazine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Drowsiness, dizziness, skin reactions, rash, dry mouth, sleeplessness, absence of menstrual periods, fatigue, muscular weakness, loss of appetite, spontaneous secretion of milk, blurred vision and neuromuscular (extrapyramidal) reactions.- Headache, extreme tiredness, weakness, muscle stiffness, confusion, agitation and jitteriness.- Nausea and constipation.- Sweating and yellowing of the skin.- Impotence and breast enlargement/tenderness in male.- Blisters, hives, itching, difficulty in breathing or swallowing, swelling of the eyes, face, mouth, lips, tongue, throat, arms, hands, feet, ankles or lower legs.- Vision loss.- Fever, flu-like symptoms, sore throat, chills and other signs of infection.* Avoid alcohol consumption.