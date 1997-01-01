Side effect(s) of Triazolam

Read the side effects of Triazolam as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Weakness, tiredness, dizziness, drowsiness, clumsiness, unsteadiness, "hangover" effect, headache, increased dream frequency, loss of memory, nausea and vomiting.
Miscellaneous
-
Depression, lightheadedness, fainting spells, mood changes, excitability, aggressive behavior and movement difficulty.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.
* Patient may develop with unusual thinking; if it is so consult with your doctor.