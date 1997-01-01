Side effect(s) of Triazolam

Read the side effects of Triazolam as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Weakness, tiredness, dizziness, drowsiness, clumsiness, unsteadiness, "hangover" effect, headache, increased dream frequency, loss of memory, nausea and vomiting.- Depression, lightheadedness, fainting spells, mood changes, excitability, aggressive behavior and movement difficulty.* Avoid excess dosage.* Patient may develop with unusual thinking; if it is so consult with your doctor.