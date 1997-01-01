Side effect(s) of Triamterene

Read the side effects of Triamterene as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Anaphylaxis, rash and photosensitivity.- Decrease/increase in potassium level in blood.- Elevated Blood Urea Nitrogen, kidney stones and kidney failure.- Jaundice, liver enzyme abnormalities, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.- Decreased platelet counts and anemia.- Weakness, fatigue, dizziness, headache and dry mouth.* Avoid excess dosage.