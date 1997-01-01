Side effect(s) of Triamterene

Read the side effects of Triamterene as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Hypersensitivity
-
Anaphylaxis, rash and photosensitivity.
Metabolic
-
Decrease/increase in potassium level in blood.
Genitourinary
-
Elevated Blood Urea Nitrogen, kidney stones and kidney failure.
Gastrointestinal
-
Jaundice, liver enzyme abnormalities, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.
Blood
-
Decreased platelet counts and anemia.
Central Nervous System
-
Weakness, fatigue, dizziness, headache and dry mouth.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.