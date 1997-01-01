Side effect(s) of Triamcinolone

Read the side effects of Triamcinolone as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Anaphylactoid reactions and angioedema.- Slow/fast heart rate, heart block, heart enlargement, poor blood circulation, fat accumulation, high blood pressure, heart attack, fainting, lung swelling and blood clots.- Pimples, skin inflammation, dry scaly skin, redness, pigmentation, impaired wound healing, increased sweating, rash, thin fragile skin, thinning of scalp hair and hives.- Abnormal hair growth and menstrual regularities.- Abdominal distention, bowel/bladder dysfunction, elevation in serum liver enzyme level, liver enlargement, increased appetite, nausea, peptic ulcer and stomach bleeding.- Necrosis of thighbone, joint pain/inflammation, loss of muscle mass and muscle weakness.- Convulsions, depression, emotional instability, emotional state, headache, stroke, sleeplessness, mood swings, nerve disease, tingling, personality changes and psychic disorders.- Increased eye pressure.- Abnormal fat deposits, decreased resistance to infection, hiccups, increased or decreased motility and sperm numbers, uneasiness, moon face and weight gain.* Avoid vaccination.