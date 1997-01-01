Side effect(s) of Tretinoin

Read the side effects of Tretinoin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Headache, fever, skin dryness, bone pain, nausea/vomiting, rash, itching, increased sweating, visual disturbances, hair loss, skin changes and bone inflammation.
Body as a Whole
-
Uneasiness, shivering, bleeding, infections, swelling in the extremities, chest discomfort, increased and decreased weight, injection site reactions, loss of appetite, muscle pain, flank pain, fluid imbalance, pallor, lymph disorders, acidity and chills.
Respiratory
-
Upper respiratory tract disorders, difficulty in breathing, respiratory insufficiency, pneumonia, wheezing, lung infection/swelling and asthma.
ENT
-
Ear pain and hearing loss.
Gastrointestinal
-
GI hemorrhage, abdominal pain, diarrhea, constipation, indigestion, abdominal distention, liver inflammation, ulcer and unspecified liver disorder.
Heart
-
Abnormal heart rate, flushing, low/high blood pressure, vein inflammation, heart failure, heart attack, enlarged heart, heart murmur and stroke.
Central Nervous System
-
Dizziness, tingling, anxiety, sleeplessness, depression, confusion, agitation, hallucinations, abnormal gait, convulsions, coma, CNS depression, speech disorder, encephalopathy, facial paralysis, tremor, leg weakness, unconsciousness, dementia, memory loss, drowsiness and slow speech.
Genitourinary
-
Kidney impairment, painful urination, urinary frequency and enlarged prostate.
Miscellaneous
-
Skin lesions.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.