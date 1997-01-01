Side effect(s) of Treprostinil

Read the side effects of Treprostinil as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Severe
-
Requires narcotics and discontinuation of medicine.
Local
-
Pain, swelling, rash and itching.
Respiratory
-
Breathing problems, cough and throat irritation.
Musculoskeletal
-
Jaw or bone pain.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.
Heart
-
Palpitations and heart attack.
Central Nervous System
-
Dizziness and tiredness.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid alcohol consumption.
*Avoid excess dosage.