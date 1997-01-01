Side effect(s) of Treprostinil

Read the side effects of Treprostinil as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Requires narcotics and discontinuation of medicine.- Pain, swelling, rash and itching.- Breathing problems, cough and throat irritation.- Jaw or bone pain.- Nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.- Palpitations and heart attack.- Dizziness and tiredness.* Avoid alcohol consumption.*Avoid excess dosage.