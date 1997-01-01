Side effect(s) of Trazodone

Read the side effects of Trazodone as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Allergic reactions
-
Rash, itching, hives, swelling, blurred vision, constipation and dry mouth.
Heart
-
High blood pressure, shortness of breath, fainting, fast heart rate and palpitations.
Central Nervous System
-
Anger, confusion, decreased concentration, disorientation, dizziness/lightheadedness, drowsiness, excitement, fatigue, headache, sleeplessness, memory loss, nervousness, incoordination, tingling and tremors.
Gastrointestinal
-
Abdominal disorder, bad taste in mouth, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting.
Musculoskeletal
-
Muscle/joint pain.
Miscellaneous
-
Decreased libido, decreased appetite, redness/tired/itching of eyes, uneasiness, nose block, abnormal dreams, sweating, ringing in the ear and weight gain/loss.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.