Side effect(s) of Trastuzumab

Read the side effects of Trastuzumab as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Heart failure, decreased ejection fraction, high blood pressure, abnormal heart rhythms, palpitations.- Lack of energy, headache, sleeplessness, dizziness, tingling, depression, problem with the nerves that carry information to and from the brain and spinal cord, damage to nerves.- Rash, acne, nail disorder, itching.- Runny nose, inflammation of pharynx, nose bleed, pharynx and larynx pain.- Nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal pain, loss of appetite, constipation.- Urinary tract infection, amniotic fluid deficiency, disease of the renal glomeruli.- Decrease in hemoglobin level, and white blood cells.- Allergic reaction.- Back pain, joint pain, bone pain, muscle pain, muscle spasm.- Cough, difficulty in breathing, sinusitis, upper respiratory infection.- Pain, chills and fever, infection, flu syndrome, accidental injury, increase in body temperature, influenza, herpes simplex, infusion reaction, swelling of tissues.*It may affect heart functions.