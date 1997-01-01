Side effect(s) of Trastuzumab

Read the side effects of Trastuzumab as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Heart
-
Heart failure, decreased ejection fraction, high blood pressure, abnormal heart rhythms, palpitations.
Central Nervous System
-
Lack of energy, headache, sleeplessness, dizziness, tingling, depression, problem with the nerves that carry information to and from the brain and spinal cord, damage to nerves.
Skin
-
Rash, acne, nail disorder, itching.
Eye and ENT
-
Runny nose, inflammation of pharynx, nose bleed, pharynx and larynx pain.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal pain, loss of appetite, constipation.
Genitourinary
-
Urinary tract infection, amniotic fluid deficiency, disease of the renal glomeruli.
Blood
-
Decrease in hemoglobin level, and white blood cells.
Hypersensitivity
-
Allergic reaction.
Musculoskeletal
-
Back pain, joint pain, bone pain, muscle pain, muscle spasm.
Respiratory
-
Cough, difficulty in breathing, sinusitis, upper respiratory infection.
Miscellaneous
-
Pain, chills and fever, infection, flu syndrome, accidental injury, increase in body temperature, influenza, herpes simplex, infusion reaction, swelling of tissues.
Other Precautions :
*It may affect heart functions.