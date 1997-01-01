Side effect(s) of Trandolapril

Read the side effects of Trandolapril as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Heart
-
Low blood pressure, slow heart rate, poor blood supply, intermittent claudication ( reduced blood flow to the legs, stroke).
Central Nervous System
-
Dizziness, lightheadedness, loss of consciousness.
Gastrointestinal
-
Stomach upset, diarrhea.
Metabolic
-
Increase in potassium, decrease in calcium in blood.
Musculoskeletal
-
Muscle pain.
Respiratory
-
Cough.
Miscellaneous
-
Anaphylactoid reactions (allergic reaction include: rash, itching, swelling (especially of the face, lips, tongue, or throat), trouble breathing.
Other Precautions :
*It may increase blood sugar; diabetes patients should monitor their blood glucose level regularly.