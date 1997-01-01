Side effect(s) of Trandolapril

Read the side effects of Trandolapril as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Low blood pressure, slow heart rate, poor blood supply, intermittent claudication ( reduced blood flow to the legs, stroke).- Dizziness, lightheadedness, loss of consciousness.- Stomach upset, diarrhea.- Increase in potassium, decrease in calcium in blood.- Muscle pain.- Cough.- Anaphylactoid reactions (allergic reaction include: rash, itching, swelling (especially of the face, lips, tongue, or throat), trouble breathing.*It may increase blood sugar; diabetes patients should monitor their blood glucose level regularly.