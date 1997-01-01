Side effect(s) of Tositumomab and Iodine 1131 Tositumomab

Read the side effects of Tositumomab and Iodine 1131 Tositumomab as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
General
- Weakness, fever, infection, pain, chills, headache, abdominal pain, back pain, chest pain, neck pain.
Heart
-
Low blood pressure, dilatation of blood vessels.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, diarrhea, constipation, and indigestion.
Metabolic
-
Underactive thyroid, swelling in the extremities, weight loss.
Musculoskeletal
-
Muscle pain, joint pain.
Central Nervous System
-
Dizziness and drowsiness.
Respiratory
-
Increased cough, inflammation of pharynx, difficulty in breathing, pneumonia.
Skin
-
Rash, itching, increased sweating.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.