Side effect(s) of Tositumomab

Read the side effects of Tositumomab as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Decrease in blood cells.
Body as a Whole
-
Weakness, fever, infection, body pain, chills, headache, abdominal pain, back pain, chest pain, and neck pain.
Heart
-
Low blood pressure and dilatation of blood vessels.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, diarrhea, constipation, and indigestion.
Endocrine
-
Decrease in thyroid hormone.
Metabolic
-
Swelling in the extremities, and weight loss.
Musculoskeletal
-
Joint pain and muscle pain.
Central Nervous System
-
Dizziness, and drowsiness.
Respiratory
-
Increased cough, difficulty in breathing, nose inflammation and lung infection.
Skin
-
Rash, itching, and increased sweating.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.