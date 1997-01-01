Side effect(s) of Tositumomab

Read the side effects of Tositumomab as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Decrease in blood cells.- Weakness, fever, infection, body pain, chills, headache, abdominal pain, back pain, chest pain, and neck pain.- Low blood pressure and dilatation of blood vessels.- Nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, diarrhea, constipation, and indigestion.- Decrease in thyroid hormone.- Swelling in the extremities, and weight loss.- Joint pain and muscle pain.- Dizziness, and drowsiness.- Increased cough, difficulty in breathing, nose inflammation and lung infection.- Rash, itching, and increased sweating.* Avoid excess dosage.