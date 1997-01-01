Side effect(s) of Tolbutamide

Read the side effects of Tolbutamide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Feeling of stomach fullness, heartburn, nausea and decrease in blood sugar level.- Jaundice, nausea and heartburn.- Allergic skin reactions such as itching, redness, hives, sensitivity to light and bruising.- Decrease in white/red blood cells, platelets and anemia.- Weakness, fatigue, dizziness, vertigo, malaise and headache are reported very rarely.* Avoid excess dosage.