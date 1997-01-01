Side effect(s) of Tolazamide

Read the side effects of Tolazamide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Decrease in blood sugar level.
Gastrointestinal
-
Jaundice, nausea, epigastric fullness and heartburn.
Skin
-
Allergic skin reactions such as itching, redness, hives, sensitivity to light and bruising.
Blood
-
Decrease in white/red blood cells, platelets and anemia.
Miscellaneous
-
Weakness, fatigue, dizziness, vertigo, malaise and headache reported very rarely.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.