Side effect(s) of Tocilizumab Injection

Read the side effects of Tocilizumab Injection as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Respiratory tract infections, nasopharyngitis, headache, high blood pressure and increased ALT.
Gastrointestinal
-
Mouth and gastric ulcer.
Metabolic
-
Increased weight and bilirubin levels.
Blood
-
Decrease in white blood cells.
General
-
Swelling in the extremities.
Respiratory
-
Difficulty in breathing, cough.
Eye
-
Eye inflammation.
Genitourinary
-
Kidney stone.
♦
Miscellaneous-
Hypersensitivity Reactions including Anaphylaxis.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.