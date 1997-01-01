Side effect(s) of Tocainide

Read the side effects of Tocainide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Body as a Whole
-
Tiredness, drowsiness, fatigue, lethargy, lack of energy, sleepiness and hot/cold feelings.
Heart
-
Low blood pressure, slow heart rate, palpitations and chest pain.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite and diarrhea/ loose stools.
Central Nervous System
-
Dizziness, unsteadiness, tingling, tremor, confusion, disorientation, hallucinations, headache, nervousness, incoordination, walking disturbances and anxiety.
Skin
-
Increased sweating and rash/skin lesions.
Eye and ENT
-
Blurred vision/visual disturbances, ringing in the ear and hearing loss.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.