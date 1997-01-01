Side effect(s) of Tocainide

Read the side effects of Tocainide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Tiredness, drowsiness, fatigue, lethargy, lack of energy, sleepiness and hot/cold feelings.- Low blood pressure, slow heart rate, palpitations and chest pain.- Nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite and diarrhea/ loose stools.- Dizziness, unsteadiness, tingling, tremor, confusion, disorientation, hallucinations, headache, nervousness, incoordination, walking disturbances and anxiety.- Increased sweating and rash/skin lesions.- Blurred vision/visual disturbances, ringing in the ear and hearing loss.* Avoid excess dosage.