Side effect(s) of Tobramycin

Read the side effects of Tobramycin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Increased cough, inflammation of pharynx, sputum, nose inflammation, difficulty in breathing, lung disorder, asthma, nosebleed and over breathing.- Increased weakness, fever, headache, uneasiness and dizziness.- Chest pain.- Loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, diarrhea and weight loss.- Voice alteration, ear pain, taste perversion and nose inflammation.- Back pain and rash.* Avoid immunizations/vaccinations while using this medication.