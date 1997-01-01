Side effect(s) of Tobramycin

Read the side effects of Tobramycin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Respiratory
-
Increased cough, inflammation of pharynx, sputum, nose inflammation, difficulty in breathing, lung disorder, asthma, nosebleed and over breathing.
Central Nervous System
-
Increased weakness, fever, headache, uneasiness and dizziness.
Heart
-
Chest pain.
Gastrointestinal
-
Loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, diarrhea and weight loss.
ENT
-
Voice alteration, ear pain, taste perversion and nose inflammation.
Miscellaneous
-
Back pain and rash.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid immunizations/vaccinations while using this medication.