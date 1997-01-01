Side effect(s) of Tinzaparin

Read the side effects of Tinzaparin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Generalized bleeding.
Body as a Whole
-
Injection site blood clot.
Heart
-
Low/high blood pressure, fast heart rate and chest pain.
Central Nervous System
-
Dizziness, sleeplessness, confusion and headache.
Gastrointestinal
-
Flatulence, gastrointestinal disorder, indigestion, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, diarrhea and constipation.
Blood
-
Blood clot, decreased platelet counts and anemia.
Immunity
-
Infection.
Respiratory
-
Lung inflammation, respiratory disorder, blood clot in lungs, nosebleed and difficulty in breathing.
Skin
-
Rash, redness, itching, eruption and skin disorder.
Genitourinary
-
Urinary retention, painful urination, urinary tract infection and blood in urine
Miscellaneous
-
Fever, back pain and weakness.
Other Precautions :
* It may rarely cause a prolonged, painful erection; if it is so consult with your doctor.