Side effect(s) of Tinzaparin

Read the side effects of Tinzaparin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Generalized bleeding.- Injection site blood clot.- Low/high blood pressure, fast heart rate and chest pain.- Dizziness, sleeplessness, confusion and headache.- Flatulence, gastrointestinal disorder, indigestion, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, diarrhea and constipation.- Blood clot, decreased platelet counts and anemia.- Infection.- Lung inflammation, respiratory disorder, blood clot in lungs, nosebleed and difficulty in breathing.- Rash, redness, itching, eruption and skin disorder.- Urinary retention, painful urination, urinary tract infection and blood in urine- Fever, back pain and weakness.* It may rarely cause a prolonged, painful erection; if it is so consult with your doctor.