Side effect(s) of Tinidazole

Read the side effects of Tinidazole as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Peripheral neuropathy (numbness, weakness, burning pain), tingling, unsteadiness, incoordination, giddiness, sleeplessness and drowsiness.- Tongue discoloration, mouth ulcer and diarrhea.- Hives, itching, rash, flushing, sweating, dryness of mouth, fever, burning sensation, thirst, watery mouth and shock.- Darkened urine.- Palpitations.- Decrease in white blood cells and platelets.- Increased vaginal discharge, mouth infection, liver function abnormalities, joint/muscle pain, and joint inflammation.* Avoid excess dosage.