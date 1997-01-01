Side effect(s) of Tinidazole

Read the side effects of Tinidazole as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Central Nervous System
-
Peripheral neuropathy (numbness, weakness, burning pain), tingling, unsteadiness, incoordination, giddiness, sleeplessness and drowsiness.
Gastrointestinal
-
Tongue discoloration, mouth ulcer and diarrhea.
Hypersensitivity
-
Hives, itching, rash, flushing, sweating, dryness of mouth, fever, burning sensation, thirst, watery mouth and shock.
Genitourinary
-
Darkened urine.
Heart
-
Palpitations.
Blood
-
Decrease in white blood cells and platelets.
Miscellaneous
-
Increased vaginal discharge, mouth infection, liver function abnormalities, joint/muscle pain, and joint inflammation.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.