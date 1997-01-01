Side effect(s) of Timolol Ophthalmic

Read the side effects of Timolol Ophthalmic as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Dry eyes, itching, foreign body sensation, discomfort in the eye, redness, conjunctival injection and headache.- Allergic reactions, weakness, common cold and pain in extremities.- High blood pressure.- Nausea.- Swelling in the extremities.- Dizziness and dry mouth.- Respiratory infection and sinusitis.* Wash your hands thoroughly after using this medication.