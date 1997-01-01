Side effect(s) of Timolol Ophthalmic

Read the side effects of Timolol Ophthalmic as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Eye
-
Dry eyes, itching, foreign body sensation, discomfort in the eye, redness, conjunctival injection and headache.
Body as a whole
-
Allergic reactions, weakness, common cold and pain in extremities.
Heart
-
High blood pressure.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea.
Metabolic
-
Swelling in the extremities.
Central Nervous System
-
Dizziness and dry mouth.
Respiratory
-
Respiratory infection and sinusitis.
Other Precautions :
* Wash your hands thoroughly after using this medication.