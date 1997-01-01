Side effect(s) of Tiludronate

Read the side effects of Tiludronate as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Body As a Whole
-
Pain, back pain, accidental injury, influenza-like symptoms, chest pain, swelling in the extremities.
Heart
-
Fluid accumulation.
Central Nervous System
-
Headache, dizziness, tingling. ,
Gastrointestinal
-
Diarrhea, nausea, indigestion, vomiting, flatulence, tooth disorder.
Metabolic
-
Vitamin D deficiency.
Musculoskeletal
-
Joint pain.
Respiratory
-
Runny nose, upper respiratory tract infection, coughing, inflammation of pharynx.
Skin
-
Rash.
Eye and ENT
-
Cataract, eye inflammation, increased eye pressure.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.