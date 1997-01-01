Side effect(s) of Ticarcillin

Read the side effects of Ticarcillin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Deep vein thrombosis, inflammation of vein, vein irritation.- Neurotoxicity-alters the normal activity of the nervous (eg, lethargy, neuromuscular irritability, hallucinations, convulsions, seizures).- Itching, rash, hives.- Itchy eyes.- Diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, nausea, antibiotic-associated diarrhea(AAD), vomiting.- Elevated creatinine or Blood Urea Nitrogen, inflammation of vagina.- Anemia, bone marrow depression, increase in eosinophils, platelets, excessive bleeding.- Transient hepatitis (elevated AST and ALT).- Elevated serum alkaline phosphatase, increased sodium and reduced potassium level in the blood.- Fever, blood clot, hypersensitivity reactions, pain at site of injection.*Avoid long-term use, otherwise it may cause secondary infection.