Side effect(s) of Ticarcillin

Read the side effects of Ticarcillin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Heart
-
Deep vein thrombosis, inflammation of vein, vein irritation.
Central Nervous System
-
Neurotoxicity-alters the normal activity of the nervous (eg, lethargy, neuromuscular irritability, hallucinations, convulsions, seizures).
Skin
-
Itching, rash, hives.
Eye
-
Itchy eyes.
Gastrointestinal
-
Diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, nausea, antibiotic-associated diarrhea(AAD), vomiting.
Genitourinary
-
Elevated creatinine or Blood Urea Nitrogen, inflammation of vagina.
Blood
-
Anemia, bone marrow depression, increase in eosinophils, platelets, excessive bleeding.
Liver
-
Transient hepatitis (elevated AST and ALT).
Metabolic
-
Elevated serum alkaline phosphatase, increased sodium and reduced potassium level in the blood.
Miscellaneous
-
Fever, blood clot, hypersensitivity reactions, pain at site of injection.
Other Precautions :
*Avoid long-term use, otherwise it may cause secondary infection.