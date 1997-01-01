Side effect(s) of Thyroid -dessicated

Read the side effects of Thyroid -dessicated as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Heart
-
Palpitations, fast heart rate, abnormal heart rate and chest pain.
Central Nervous System
-
Tremors, headache, nervousness and sleeplessness.
Gastrointestinal
-
Diarrhea and vomiting.
Genitourinary
-
Menstrual irregularities.
Miscellaneous
-
Hypersensitivity, weight loss, sweating, heat intolerance and fever.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.