Side effect(s) of Thrombin Topical Bovine Origin

Read the side effects of Thrombin Topical Bovine Origin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Allergic reactions.
Heart
-
Blood clots.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea and vomiting.
Lab Tests
-
Increased APTT, prolonged PT, decreased lymphocytes, increased neutrophils.
Miscellaneous
-
Incision-site complication, injection site pain, infection, bleeding, postoperative wound infection, itching, and antibody formation.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.