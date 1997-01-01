Side effect(s) of Thiotepa

Read the side effects of Thiotepa as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
General
Fatigue and weakness.
Hypersensitivity
Allergic reactions - rash, hives, laryngeal edema, asthma, shock and wheezing.
Local
Skin inflammation and pain at the injection site.
Gastrointestinal
Nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and loss of appetite.
Genitourinary
Painful urination and urinary retention.
Respiratory
Difficulty in breathing.
Central Nervous System
Dizziness, headache and blurred vision.
Skin
Hair loss.
Eye
Eye inflammation.
Genitourinary
Absence of menstrual periods and decrease in sperm count.
Other Precautions :
* Monitor liver function, kidney function, and white blood cell counts regularly while taking this medication.