Side effect(s) of Thiotepa

Read the side effects of Thiotepa as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Fatigue and weakness.- Allergic reactions - rash, hives, laryngeal edema, asthma, shock and wheezing.- Skin inflammation and pain at the injection site.- Nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and loss of appetite.- Painful urination and urinary retention.- Difficulty in breathing.- Dizziness, headache and blurred vision.- Hair loss.- Eye inflammation.- Absence of menstrual periods and decrease in sperm count.* Monitor liver function, kidney function, and white blood cell counts regularly while taking this medication.