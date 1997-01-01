Side effect(s) of Thiethylperazine

Read the side effects of Thiethylperazine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Central Nervous System
-
Dizziness, headache, fever and restlessness.
Eye and ENT
-
Dryness of the mouth and nose, blurred vision, ringing in the ear.
Liver
-
Jaundice.
Blood
-
Bone marrow depression, decrease in white blood cells and platelets, anemia, eosinophilia.
Gastrointestinal
-
Severe constipation, loss of appetite, paralytic ileus.
Skin
-
Redness of the skin, skin inflammation.
Liver
-
Jaundice, biliary stasis.
Heart
-
Low blood pressure, heart arrest, abnormal electrocardiographic (ECG).
Central Nervous System
-
Inner restlessness, agitation, motor restlessness, trismus, torticollis, tremor, muscular rigidity.
Genitourinary
-
Menstrual irregularities, altered libido, gynecomastia, weight gain, urinary retention, and incontinence.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.