Side effect(s) of Thiethylperazine

Read the side effects of Thiethylperazine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Dizziness, headache, fever and restlessness.- Dryness of the mouth and nose, blurred vision, ringing in the ear.- Jaundice.- Bone marrow depression, decrease in white blood cells and platelets, anemia, eosinophilia.- Severe constipation, loss of appetite, paralytic ileus.- Redness of the skin, skin inflammation.- Jaundice, biliary stasis.- Low blood pressure, heart arrest, abnormal electrocardiographic (ECG).- Inner restlessness, agitation, motor restlessness, trismus, torticollis, tremor, muscular rigidity.- Menstrual irregularities, altered libido, gynecomastia, weight gain, urinary retention, and incontinence.* Avoid excess dosage.