Side effect(s) of Thallous Chloride Tl-201 Injection

Read the side effects of Thallous Chloride Tl-201 Injection as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Itching, nausea/vomiting, mild diarrhea, tremor, shortness of breath, chills, fever, conjunctivitis, sweating, blurred vision, low blood pressure, and flushing.
Other Precautions :
• Appropriate safety measures should be followed strictly while handling the thallous Chloride Tl-201 injection as it emits radiation.
• Dose is always individualized depending on the body size and the equipment or the technique used.
• The injection should be handled only by physicians who are educated or trained and experienced in handling radioisotopes.