Side effect(s) of Thallous Chloride Tl-201 Injection

Read the side effects of Thallous Chloride Tl-201 Injection as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.Itching, nausea/vomiting, mild diarrhea, tremor, shortness of breath, chills, fever, conjunctivitis, sweating, blurred vision, low blood pressure, and flushing.• Appropriate safety measures should be followed strictly while handling the thallous Chloride Tl-201 injection as it emits radiation.• Dose is always individualized depending on the body size and the equipment or the technique used.• The injection should be handled only by physicians who are educated or trained and experienced in handling radioisotopes.