Side effect(s) of Thalidomide

Read the side effects of Thalidomide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Drowsiness, dizziness, constipation, confusion, difficulty in breathing and rash.
Body as a Whole
-
Abdominal pain, accidental injury, weakness, back pain, chills, swelling in the face, fever, headache, uneasiness and infection.
Gastrointestinal
-
Loss of appetite, constipation, diarrhea, dry mouth, flatulence, liver function abnormalities, nausea and tooth pain.
Blood
-
Anemia and decrease in white blood cells.
Metabolic
-
Swelling in the extremities, increased cholesterol and elevated liver enzyme.
Central Nervous System
-
Agitation, dizziness, sleeplessness, nervousness, nerve disease, tingling, drowsiness, tremor and unsteadiness.
Respiratory
-
Inflammation of pharynx/sinus and runny nose.
Skin
-
Pimples, skin inflammation, nail disorder, itching and increased sweating.
Genitourinary
-
Blood in urine and impotence.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.