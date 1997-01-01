Side effect(s) of Thalidomide

Read the side effects of Thalidomide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Drowsiness, dizziness, constipation, confusion, difficulty in breathing and rash.- Abdominal pain, accidental injury, weakness, back pain, chills, swelling in the face, fever, headache, uneasiness and infection.- Loss of appetite, constipation, diarrhea, dry mouth, flatulence, liver function abnormalities, nausea and tooth pain.- Anemia and decrease in white blood cells.- Swelling in the extremities, increased cholesterol and elevated liver enzyme.- Agitation, dizziness, sleeplessness, nervousness, nerve disease, tingling, drowsiness, tremor and unsteadiness.- Inflammation of pharynx/sinus and runny nose.- Pimples, skin inflammation, nail disorder, itching and increased sweating.- Blood in urine and impotence.* Avoid excess dosage.