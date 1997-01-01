Side effect(s) of Tetrabenazine

Read the side effects of Tetrabenazine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Central Nervous System
Weakness, balance difficulty, slow movement, dizziness, speech disorder, unsteadiness, headache, drowsiness, sleeplessness, depression, anxiety, irritability and decreased appetite.
Gastrointestinal
Nausea, and vomiting.
Body as a Whole
Fatigue, tear-like wounds, and bruising.
Respiratory
Upper respiratory tract infection, shortness of breath, and lung inflammation.
Genitourinary
Painful urination.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.